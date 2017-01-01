Ellicottville News

Ellicottville Memorial Library News
The Spring Ephemerals: Wildflowers in Our Woods - Enjoy a colorful presentation on the spring ephemeral wildflowers that grace the woods of these enchanted mountains. Join Susan Avery from Enchanted Mountain Guides as she shows photos of the wonderful array of springtime beauties and shares interesting folklore and scientific tidbits about these local native flowers. This program will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 22. Please register by contacting the library at 716-699-2842. Read more