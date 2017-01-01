Ellicottville News

Major General Patrick A. Murphy, The Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Ashley Butler from Ellicottville, N.Y. serving with the 222nd Military Police Company is promoted to the rank of Specialist. Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard. For more information about the New... Read more