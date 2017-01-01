Menu

Ellicottville News

Ellicottville Memorial Library News

The Spring Ephemerals: Wildflowers in Our Woods - Enjoy a colorful presentation on the spring ephemeral wildflowers that grace the woods of these enchanted mountains. Join Susan Avery from Enchanted Mountain Guides as she shows photos of the wonderful array of springtime beauties and shares interesting folklore and scientific tidbits about these local native flowers. This program will be held at 6:30 p.m. on April 22. Please register by contacting the library at 716-699-2842. Read more

Entertainment

Ellicottville's 2014 Summer Music Festival: It's a Family Affair

The most important message regarding Ellicottville's 2014 Summer Music Festival which takes place from July 4-6 is this... it's a family affair. Summer Music Festival is easily one of the most affordable, family friendly events in Western New York, with advance tickets for the evening headline acts (Buffalo Philharmonic Saturday night; the Gin Blossoms Sunday night) starting at $25 for adults and entrance is free for kids 12 and under. There's also free parking, the event is wheelchair accessible and families are allowed to bring their own picnic baskets to the shows. Read more

Franklinville News

Girl Scouts, Living their Promise in Franklinville

On my honor, I will try to serve God and my country, to help people at all times and to live by the Girl Scout laws. That is the Girl Scout promise that is said before each meeting of Girl Scouts around the nation after the pledge to the flag. In Franklinville, a group of Daisy Girl Scouts, (the youngest members of the organization) are living the Promise as they help a local family. Read more

Local Focus

Ashley Butler Receives Army National Guard Promotion

Major General Patrick A. Murphy, The Adjutant General for the State of New York, announces the promotion of members of the New York Army National Guard in recognition of their capability for additional responsibility and leadership. Ashley Butler from Ellicottville, N.Y. serving with the 222nd Military Police Company is promoted to the rank of Specialist. Army National Guard promotions are based on overall performance, attitude, leadership ability, and development potential. These promotions additionally recognize the best qualified Soldiers and attract and retain the highest caliber Citizen Soldiers for a career in the New York Army National Guard. For more information about the New... Read more

Sports News

Catt. Co. Sheriff's Office Offers Hunters' Education Class

  The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office will be hosting a hunters' education class for the gun portion only on the following dates and time: Monday, April 14, 2014 and Tuesday, April 15, 2014 from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. The class will be held at the Ellicottville Fire Department. Read more

